Staff at KZN school stage walk-out leaving pupils unattended

Durban - THE principal and staff of Cool Air Secondary School in uMshwathi, Umgungundlovu District, staged a walkabout and left pupils unattended on Thursday.

According to a media statement by the KwaZulu-Natal DA’s education spokesperson, Imran Keeka, 30 staff members including educators, cleaners and security guards abandoned their duties as part of a stayaway that is expected to end on June 7.

He also said that the department in the province was investigating the school for failing to recognise newly-elected members of the school governing body.

“According to the KwaZulu-Natal Minister of Education, Kwazi Mshengu, the unit is also investigating claims of a total disregard for the newly-elected school governing body after members were apparently prevented by the principal from entering the school and were even locked out at one stage,” said Keeka.

He said yesterday that the school gates were allegedly left wide open while it was further claimed that school security guards and cleaners deliberately took all of the school keys with them.

“This is not the first time that parents are protesting.The issues at this school are deep and were raised with me by DA councillor Raganie Thomas, who is at the scene and involved with the school as a parent,” said Keeka.

He said yesterday’s actions by the principal and staff members amounted to an illegal strike.

“Their actions demonstrate a complete disregard for learners and their futures. They are already facing multiple challenges including shortened school weeks as a result of Covid-19, along with textbook shortages and infrastructure issues,” said Keeka.

The KZN Department of Education believes that members of the DA were responsible for driving the protest by fuelling the hatred that some parents from the community had against the principal.

“These are parents who are adamant at destabilising the school, apparently driven by their hatred for the principal. They call themselves ‘Parent Movement’ and are operating outside the SGB. Their so-called spokesperson even told the circuit manager that we must remove that black principal there. This is driven mainly by some members of the Democratic Alliance,” alleged department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

He said the department was investigating the matter and would give feedback in a parents’ meeting on June 5.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) condemned the act and urged parents to take up issues with the school to the department.

“What happened there was unacceptable because the SGB members that the parents are unhappy about were also selected by the community members. If they have any issues, they must take them up with the DoE because they will not be able to make up for the lost time especially since pupils must prepare for June/July exams,” said Moodley Thirona, Naptosa’s chief executive officer in KZN.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said she did not know about the incident but would investigate.

