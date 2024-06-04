State to probe evidence of dad accused of killing eight-year-old son

Durban — The State is investigating the evidence of a 28-year-old father that he led on Tuesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court during his bail application. Siyabonga Innocent Shezi is alleged to have beaten and strangled Sfundo Sibisi in the Shongweni area in January 2023 three months before his ninth birthday and a few days away from beginning grade 3 at Umthala Primary School in KwaNdengezi.

Shezi was arrested on the day of the alleged murder at the time he tendered in a confession and had done a pointing out of the scene to police following his court appearance Shezi chose to abandon his bail application. However, after his matter had been transferred from the district to the regional court which is the trial court, and after a pre-trial conference was held Shezi in an about turn indicated that he wanted to exercise his right to apply for bail. Magistrate L Gurie is hearing Shezi’s bail application, the father took the stand today detailing his personal circumstances to the court and explaining to the court reasons why he should be released on bail.

After Legal Aid South Africa attorney, PM Dlamini, who is Shezi legal representative finished leading the accused, the matter was adjourned to next week for State Prosecutor Rowen Souls to cross examine Shezi. The time between now and next week will be used by the State to investigate Shezi’s bail evidence before his cross examination. According to the boy’s mother who had broken up with Shezi at the time of the murder, she had been at work on the day her son was killed and Shezi allegedly phoned her telling her that he had murdered their child.

Shezi allegedly told Sibisi to go and look for their son in the bushes in Shongweni before animals fed on his body. That was when Sibisi phoned her family in Shongweni Dam asking them to go to the area and indeed they found my boy's lifeless body.