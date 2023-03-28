Stats SA sheds light on older persons feeling safe or unsafe

Durban — Older persons felt safer in 2019/20 and 2020/21 when walking around at night or during the day than in 2018/19 and 2021/22. This was according to Stats SA’s recent publication, Marginalised groups series Volume VI: The social profile of older persons, 2017–2021.

In it, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke explained that the purpose of the report was to profile socio-economic circumstances and the living circumstances of older persons in South Africa over the period 2017 to 2021. “The living circumstances will focus on the structure of older person households, including the composition of households, intergenerational living arrangements and headship. “The socio-economic dynamics of older persons will examine their educational attainment; employment status; living arrangements; access to basic services like clean water, refuse removal, and sanitation; their ability to access healthcare facilities and clinics; and their experiences with crime and victimisation,” the report said.

The research found that nationally, the percentage of older persons who felt safe at night increased by 4.3 percentage points, and during the day decreased by 1.6 percentage points between 2018/19 and 2021/22. “The Free State, Limpopo, and Eastern Cape are the only provinces that showed an increase in percentages (4.0, 3.0 and 2.3 percentage points, respectively) in older persons who felt safer walking alone during the day from 2018/19 to 2021/22; whereas at night, the Free State, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo showed the highest increase in percentages (15.3, 12.9 and 9.2 percentage points) compared to other provinces,” the research showed. Recently, the Daily News reported that a KwaZulu-Natal woman, 69, living with a disability was allegedly attacked and raped by a 29-year-old man who is purported to be her son’s colleague.

The man arrested for the alleged rape following an investigation by the SAPS is expected to appear in court today (March 28). Stats SA’s report said that research showed that older males were more likely to feel safe when walking alone in their area during the day than older females in 2020/21. “Between 2020/21 and 2021/22, the percentage of both males and females who felt safe when walking alone during the day declined by 3.0 and 4.3%, respectively. Both older men and women reported a decline in feeling safe at night. Older women (39.8%) were more likely than older males to feel safe (38.9%) at night in 2021/22.”