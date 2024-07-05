Stellar songstress readies for show

Durban — Songstress Siphokazi “Nonzwakazi” Maphumulo, from eSikhawini, said she was ready to set the stage on fire at her concert on August 24 at the Barnyard Theatre at the Suncoast Casino in Durban. The multi-genre musician, who has vast performing experience, will display her versatility. She is also an MC presenter, actress, voice-over artist and size model.

Speaking to the Daily News on Thursday, she said the show meant a lot to her. She initially wanted to perform it alone every year, but changed her mind. Siphokazi “Nonzwakazi” Maphumulo, is supported by the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA). “What is more important is that people coming every year to watch me perform, or creating a platform to collaborate with different female artists every year,” said Nonzwakazi. She said that her show, called Songstresses of Durban, is a platform where she creates a playground for female musicians who can play together and take charge of entertaining and healing the audience via music.

“People will enjoy a multi-genre show with dance music, Afropop and soul, Afrojazz, traditional music and a bit of gospel. The show is headlined by myself, and features other songstresses that are announced every week to build excitement for the show. “Two featured are MaNgcobo Khoza and Miss Level. MaNgcobo Khoza is an Afropop singer who has amazing culturally rich music, and Miss Level has a unique take on music which fuses maskandi and Afropop, and a mix of singing and rapping. * Tickets are available at www.barnyardtheatre.co.za for the early-bird price of R100. When the early-bird tickets sell out, tickets will be sold at R150.

