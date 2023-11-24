Stepping in to feed the hungry

Durban — East Coast Radio (ECR) said it had introduced its “The Big Favour – The Season of Sharing” campaign to alleviate poverty. The radio station said it was responding to statistics from Stats SA which revealed that about 2.1 million people go to bed hungry every day.

“With the pause of feeding schemes at school during the December break, thousands of children in underprivileged communities face the risk of going hungry.” It said the primary objective of “The Big Favour” was matching the needs of individuals and non-profit organisations with those who have the resources to make impactful change. “The initiative aims to distribute food parcels designed to sustain a family of four, encompassing essential food items. Each grocery hamper costs R1100, and every contribution, irrespective of the amount, significantly contributes to the initiative’s success.

“Additionally, each food pack will include fruit and vegetable seeds, fostering long-term sustainability by encouraging families to plant and grow nutritious produce,” ECR said. ECR managing director Boni Mchunu said the station was committed to making a difference. “Our values are centred around the spirit of ubuntu, and each year we try our best to make a difference in our communities. With schools closing for the festive break, the pause of feeding schemes in schools becomes a challenge for underprivileged families.

“Our goal is not just to provide immediate relief, but to empower these families for a more sustainable future.” The station will host a telethon on December 1, inviting the public to join in by pledging a cash donation to play a part in feeding as many families as possible during this festive season. For those who wish to get involved and pledge, the telethon number to call on December 1 is 087 087 9495.