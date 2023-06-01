Stingray pups released into the ocean

Durban — A number of thorntail stingrays were released earlier this week by the South African Association of Marine Biological Research (Saambr). Saambr’s Ann Kunz said there was no better way to start the day than releasing a whole bunch of little stingrays and that was what Saambr did on Monday.

“Six beautiful little pups, exact replicates of their parents, were born on May 2, 2023, in the Open Ocean exhibit at uShaka Sea World,” Kunz said. Thorntail stingrays are of the largest stingray species and can weigh up to 200kg. She said that their mom, Miss Cape Town, was the heftiest thorntail in the exhibit with an estimated weight of more than 160kg. Their dad, named Casanova, weighed a solid 152kg at his most recent medical check-up in March.

“The youngsters all weighed approximately 2.5kg each with a disc width of 42cm.” Six thorntail stingray pups, exact replicates of their parents, were born on May 2, 2023, in the Open Ocean exhibit at uShaka Sea World. They were released near Vetchies reef on Monday, May 29, 2023. Picture: Bryan Hart. Kunz said aquarium staff members Rob Kyle, Sanele Ndaba and Kerry Lavender released the rays near Vetchies reef at first light, with Durban-based underwater photographers Don Hunter and Bryan Hart capturing the magic. “More than 75 little thorntail pups have been born at uShaka Sea World since 2005, and once they get a clear health certificate from our veterinarian and start feeding they are released back into the ocean,” Kunz said.

She said the species was found in southern Africa, Australia and New Zealand and enjoyed sandy areas especially. Stingrays were ovoviviparous, meaning the young were hatched from eggs that were held within the mother's body until they were ready to hatch and she then gave birth to live pups. Six thorntail stingray pups, exact replicates of their parents, were born on May 2, 2023, in the Open Ocean exhibit at uShaka Sea World. They were released near Vetchies reef on Monday, May 29, 2023. Picture: Don Hunter