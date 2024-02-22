‘Stop abandoning your pets’, pleads animal activist

Durban — “Enough is enough, stop abandoning your pets.” Those were the words of animal activist Reshani Panday Garib after rescuing four puppies that were left in a shopping basket opposite Esselen Heights Primary School, at the church gates in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Garib said she had received a call from a passer-by who was on his way to work when he noticed four puppies that were left in a shopping basket. “I immediately left home and went to rescue them and when I reached there, these puppies were running a high fever and were sick. I enquired with a few parents and a teacher from Esselen Heights Primary School and they said that they had seen these puppies from around 6am,” Garib said. “I lifted the puppies and took them to safety, fed them a meal. They were starving. It broke my heart to watch them eat as they were gobbling and crying and eating. Safe (an animal rescue and fostering network) rescue organisation has reached out to me and taken them for treatment to Glenashley vet.”

Animal activist Reshani Panday Garib received a call from a passer-by who was on his way to work when he noticed four puppies that were left in a shopping basket. Picture: Supplied Garib said the puppies were dumped without food or water and were extremely sick. Their owner had known they needed help but had chosen to dump them. That person had known the puppies would die if they left them there but had not cared. She prayed that karma would visit the owner soon. “I really want to thank Rupesh Ramnath who contacted me to go out and save these babies. Had I not been able to get them, they could have been knocked (down), stolen and sold or, worse, left to die as they all were sick and running high temperatures,” Garib said. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Safe organisation for taking these puppies in and getting them medical treatment, not forgetting Shabnam Baran Stray Paws Rescue organisation and Juwariya who were extremely instrumental in making this rescue a success.”

Garib continued: “My plea to the public is to stop abandoning your pets and stop dumping them. It is a criminal offence to dump your pet. If you no longer want a pet or stray that you have been taking care of, contact the SPCA and they will come and take these animals away.” The puppies have received medical treatment and put in foster care where they will be in quarantine for 14 days.

She said that daily, she received calls to rescue dumped animals and she was not being funded. She bore the expenses or received help from other rescue organisations. “Pact (Phoenix Animal Care & Treatment) has many sterilisation drives and it’s always advertised. We are always pleading with the public to get their pets sterilised so we can prevent unwanted litters. Be a responsible owner, do not let rescue organisations clean up your mess,” Garib said. “I appeal to the public not to turn a blind eye to any type of animal abuse. Please report it to the SPCA or any animal organisation. All information is kept strictly confidential.”

"Also if you are in a position to help an animal please do it." Garib said that anyone who would like to donate towards stray, sick and abandoned animals could contact her at 068 020 3320. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.