Stories come to life as World Book Day is celebrated in SA

Durban — Durban author Roslynne Toerien read to young children at Penzance Primary School and informed them about animals during World Book Day on Tuesday. Toerien said: “Today is a very significant day - when reading and literacy are celebrated globally. When Penzance asked me if I would be available to come and read to their foundation phase, I was very excited and more than happy to share my love of books and reading and share my passion for books with their pupils.”

Toerien said the children’s books that she has written focus on wildlife with a rhymed-based narrative. Penzance Primary School pupils enjoyed a storytelling session delivered by author Roslynne Toerien during their Book Character Day celebration at the school hall. | TUMI PAKKIES/Independent Newspapers “They have a rhythm and a flow and ultimately, they teach children the importance of conservation and protecting the environment and wildlife. The other purpose of my written books is to share our beautiful country’s wildlife with the rest of the world.” Toerien said that her passion for books and literacy led her to be an author. She added that she is also the founder of the LEARN Project – a South African non-profit trust that stands for Let’s Educate a Rainbow Nation.

“Our vision is to put a book into the hands of every child today so that they reach their full potential tomorrow. We establish libraries and book corners at disadvantaged schools and we transform schools through the power of books and reading, bringing literacy and books to life in those schools,” she said. “Coming to Penzance was such a delight. Seeing a school that prioritises the importance of literacy and reading and that makes reading fun. I think that is a key element in helping children develop and foster a love of reading. Children came dressed up as their favourite book characters and it was wonderful to see all their unique outfits. I told them that I did not feel like I was at school today, but rather in the pages of storybooks. It was a very encouraging and fun day sharing my love and passion with them,” she said. Penzance Primary School pupils enjoyed a storytelling session delivered by author Roslynne Toerien during their Book Character Day celebration at the school hall. | TUMI PAKKIES/Independent Newspapers She also emphasised the need for interactivity with the children through singing and dramatising to bring the story to life through the power of movement.