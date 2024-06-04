Storm wreaks havoc in KZN

Durban — Strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leaving a trail of destruction in Tongaat, eThekwini, Pinetown, South Coast, uMgababa and Newcastle. On Monday evening, KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the information in their possession showed Tongaat was the hardest hit with many people left homeless.

“Our disaster management teams are assisting people affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds. A number of houses, roads, and infrastructure have been damaged. There is no electricity in other areas in Durban due to the storm.” Mngadi said halls and other community facilities have been opened for the people who need a place to sleep. “There are no injuries and fatalities for now, but this could change.”

Mngadi urged the public to exercise caution as some roads were flooded. On Monday, videos of a possible “tornado” in Tongaat that caused extensive damage, surfaced on social media. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said their teams were dispatched to the area following devastating infrastructural damage.

On Monday, the SA Weather Services (SAWS) issued a Level 4 weather warning for KZN for heavy rainfall and possible flooding. Lehlohonolo Thobela, Saws meteorologist and weather forecaster said the video was of a tornado. “The SAWS have issued a Level 2 warning, for severe thunderstorms covering the central and the western parts of KZN. One of the observations we see is the occurrence of tornadoes in an area.”

A resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that Tongaat had been hit by hail, heavy rains and what appears to be a tornado. “Some residents suffered damaged vehicles and broken windows.” She said residents were scrambling to safeguard their properties and animals from the hail.

In 2021, the same town was hit by devastating floods, that led to the entire water treatment plant being washed away. The area did not have water for months on end.