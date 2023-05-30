Stranded bus commuters blast eThekwini for transport woes

Durban — EThekwini Municipality bus commuters have voiced their anger and frustration about municipal buses, saying that for three weeks the buses have left them high and dry, with some having lost their jobs, or getting warnings at their workplaces because the buses are either late or do not arrive at all. Commuters said that on most days they were left stranded, with no transportation to get to and back from work, or to school, and blamed the municipality for “removing” buses from the roads and prioritising university students over them.

Visiting The Workshop Bus Terminus in the CBD, long, snaking queues of commuters stood forlornly in the afternoon autumn sun, waiting for the buses that were supposed to have arrived an hour or more earlier, to ferry them home. eThekwini Municipality bus commuters have blamed the municipality bus service of neglecting them, instead focussing on transporting university students, saying for three weeks they have had to struggle for transport to and back from work. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA Speaking to commuters, most said it had become the norm for them to wake up at five every morning, go to the bus stop, and then wait for a bus that would – most times – arrive an hour later, or not at all. “For three weeks now, we have been experiencing this problem every day, and the municipality that we buy the bus tickets from is not telling us anything.

“Not even the bus drivers are able to give us any explanation about why the buses are always late, or not arriving at all to ferry us to work or back,” said a frustrated Rose Manzini. Another commuter from Ntuzuma E added that when they asked the drivers, some told them that it was either due to a lack of diesel or that the bus had broken down. “We have heard rumours, though, that they use these very buses to ferry the Mangosuthu University of Technology students to the university, and the buses park there the whole day, for the students to finish their school day, and then ferry them back to their residences.

“They don’t even care that we spend our hard-earned money buying these bus tickets. Finding ourselves being compelled to rely on taxis for transportation is grossly wrong. We budget for these bus tickets,” said Nokuthula Sibisi. eThekwini Municipality bus commuters have blamed the municipality bus service of neglecting them, instead focussing on transporting university students, saying for three weeks they have had to struggle for transport to and back from work. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA At the Umlazi 1 and Umlazi 2 bus terminus, scores of commuters stood waiting for buses and said this was how their lives had become, for three weeks now, and the municipality was keeping mum. Zodwa Gumede, of uMlazi, said that at one point her sister had to use taxis for a week after having bought a weekly bus ticket.

“My sister was forced to use taxis to and back from work for a whole week, on top of a weekly bus ticket she had already purchased, all because the buses were non-operational,” Gumede said. Daisy Zwane said her young child woke up at 5am to catch a bus to school, but the bus would arrive late, after seven, or sometimes not at all, resulting in her losing a day of school. eThekwini Municipality Human Settlements and Infrastructure portfolio committee chairperson Themba Mvubu said that it was the first time he had heard about the matter, and said he was going to check with the eThekwini Transport Authority head (ETA) and make his input thereafter.

“I am in a meeting at the EFF headquarters. I have just forwarded your questions to the ETA head,” Mvubu said. eThekwini Municipality bus commuters have blamed the municipality bus service of neglecting them, instead focussing on transporting university students, saying for three weeks they have had to struggle for transport to and back from work. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA Mangosuthu University of Technology spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said he was on leave, and advised the Daily News to liaise with his colleague, Zama Sishi, via email. Hlophe stressed that the reply would be processed today (Tuesday).

eThekwini Municipality Communications Unit head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said bus commuters in uMlazi could expect an improvement in the municipal bus services as of Monday. Khuzwayo said this after a series of meetings between the City leadership and role-players in the service, to resolve the challenges that had frustrated uMlazi commuters during the past few weeks, which resulted in some buses being stoned. Khuzwayo stated that municipal officials would be monitoring the running of buses in the township, to ensure that commuters received the level of service they required.