Strict terms for AmaZulu FC fans gunning for car prize

Durban — Only three days remain for one lucky AmaZulu Football Club fan to walk away with a new car should they meet all the requirements. The lucky supporter is set to win a Mitsubishi ASX 20.L ES M/T worth more than R400 000 at the last match of the season.

At a press briefing on Wednesday at the AmaZulu FC Fan Experience in Moses Mabhida Stadium, AmaZulu CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu urged supporters to take full advantage of the chance to still enter the competition. “Last season one football supporter named Gideon Mnywabe took home a stylish Mitsubishi Xpander after he’d chanced on attending a few AmaZulu home fixtures. He happened to be a member of the SANDF who had been deployed in Durban following the terrible floods. We live for such moments at Usuthu, changing the lives of our followers,” she said. She said this year’s competition was slightly different as the winner must be an AmaZulu membership-carrying supporter who had entered either through buying a home ticket or purchasing merchandise of at least R500 at the AmaZulu Fan Experience.

“The entries will close at 3.15pm, just as the game would have started.” AMAZULU FC CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu holding the car keys of the car that is going to be won on Saturday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) At the press briefing were some of the players, including centre-back Abbubaker Mobara and full-back Thembela Sikhakhane, as well as the coach, Ayanda Dlamini, who was recently elevated to caretaker coach after head coach Romain Folz was shifted to a technical director role. This outfit will be playing the DStv Premiership final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, and the car winner will be announced during half-time after a lucky draw.

Asked about the pressure they were under before the big game, Dlamini said they were determined to end the season on a high note. “We are definitely looking at fetching the three points of a win, although our victory will be nothing of value to the campaign. At least we will have an opportunity to have a say on who qualifies for next season’s CAF Champions League,” said Dlamini. Some of the terms and conditions are that all family members of AmaZulu Football Club staff are prohibited from entering; the winner must be present at the stadium; and they must bring along their ID together with their driving licence.