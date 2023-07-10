Struggling with tooth decay? Here are tips to avoid it

Durban – Healthcare group Affinity Health says the more frequently you eat sugary foods and drinks, the greater your risk for tooth decay. CEO Murray Hewlett said it is not just about the amount of sugar you consume that is the problem, but how you often consume it.

Hewlett said sugar also sticks to the surface of your teeth, providing a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. As the bacteria feed on the sugar, they make additional acid, which damages your teeth even more. “It’s not just the sugar that's harmful to your teeth. Many sugary foods and drinks also contain high levels of acid. For example, citrus fruits, sports drinks, and even diet soda can be highly acidic,” explained Hewlett. Here are a few tips to avoid tooth decay: