Student cop’s killer sentenced to 25 years; accomplices still on trial

Durban — A man accused of the murder of a student constable was handed a 25-year prison sentence. Monde Nyathi, 33, was sentenced by the Port Shepstone High Court on Wednesday for the murder of 28-year-old student Constable Mzimasi Hloba.

Hloba was stationed at Kokstad police station. On February 13, 2023, at approximately 3am, Hloba was off duty travelling along R56 Main Road, Meyi Location near Ibisi when he lost control of his vehicle. He exited his vehicle to assess the damage while his friend remained in the vehicle. While busy checking the vehicle they were accosted by five suspects who robbed them of their belongings. The suspects fired a shot at him and he was certified dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene on foot. His female friend was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said cases of murder and armed robbery were reported at Ibisi police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation for thorough investigation. Mhlongo said a joint operation was conducted the following day and Nyathi and his accomplices were arrested. “They appeared in court several times until Nyathi pleaded guilty last week.

“He was sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment for murder, 13 years imprisonment for robbery and another 13 years imprisonment for the second robbery. His sentence will run concurrently,” Mhlongo said. “His accomplices, Mhlengi Mgcwaba, 28, and Mawande Mkhulisi, 32, will continue to stand trial in the same court on October 17.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, last week this publication reported that Durban metro police officer Captain Zwelakhe Thomas Ntombela was shot and killed in his uMlazi home by hitman Mandlenkosi Mzo Ntombela allegedly hired by his wife, Faith Ntombela, an uMlazi court employee, in April last year.

Faith Ntombela’s pre-trial will also be heard on July 25. She appeared with her lover, who is a sentenced prisoner, Khulani Cele, and Sithembiso Justice Khumalo, a school principal, when the pretrial date was set. Of the three accused, Khumalo is the only one on bail. “I’m not sure if this had been part of accused 3’s bail condition that he has no contact with State witnesses, but the State asks that the court today endorses for accused 3 not to communicate with any of the State witnesses. We have proof of this, the State is mulling over whether to cancel his bail or prosecute him,” said senior State prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah.