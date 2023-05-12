Student reported missing found dead in mortuary, family demands answers

Durban — Just when they hoped they would find their son alive, the Shazi family were shocked, when they visited the Phoenix Mortuary on Tuesday, to find out that he had died. Siyanda Shazi, 26, from Dube Village at Esikhawini, was a Tourism Management student at the Durban University of Technology (DUT). He had been reported missing on April 27.

According to the family, he was last seen at a tavern on St Georges Street in Durban. Siyanda’s father, Phakama Shazi, said they wanted answers on what happened to their son. “Justice must be served. We want to know who killed him. I am still shocked because I knew my son was not a troublemaker. At home he was a respectful child and he loved soccer.

“What we know is that he was last seen in a tavern in Durban central being assaulted and chased out by the bouncers when he was with his friends,” said Shazi. He said he received a call on Tuesday from a detective asking the family to come to Durban. Then they were taken to the Phoenix Mortuary to identify the body. They were told by the mortuary that the body was found in uMtateni (Durban Harbour). According to the father, Siyanda had returned from a soccer match with his friend and then went to the tavern, where he was last seen.

DUT SRC president Sanele Khumalo expressed his shock at Siyanda’s death and said they would assist the Shazi family. “We are shocked because we were hoping to find him alive. I urge all students to avoid taverns. There are a lot of activities within the university to entertain them instead of going to taverns.” Khumalo said they would provide free buses for students to attend Siyanda’s funeral, give the family an insurance voucher worth R20 000 and have the memorial service.