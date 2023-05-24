Durban — A student who struggled with depression has graduated cum laude and with a Dean’s Merit Award in chemistry. Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Nomfundo Sphiwe Masondo, who hails from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, graduated cum laude and bagged the Dean’s Merit Award for an advanced diploma in Chemistry on Tuesday, May 23, at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

Masondo studied at Mpofini Secondary School, where she knew that she was passionate about chemistry. She registered at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) for her National Diploma in Analytical Chemistry and obtained her qualification. She then stayed at home because she was unemployed. While Masondo was unemployed, she suffered from depression, and her mind was all over the place until someone advised her to further her studies. She turned to DUT where she registered for her advanced diploma in Analytical Chemistry.

DUT said that from the get-go, Masondo’s goal was to graduate cum laude, but obtaining the Dean’s Merit Award came as a surprise. Coming from another university and having to adapt to a new environment was a bit challenging for her, but she thanked her fellow classmates and friends who advised her with methods that she could use to excel in her studies. Moreover, her chemistry lecturers did their jobs, they were very welcoming and their offices were always open whenever she needed help, DUT said. When Masondo learned that she had obtained a cum laude diploma and the Dean’s Merit Award, she told her mother Sindisiwe Masondo, who did not believe her at first, but she was so happy as she is the only child at her home. She believes that her mother became the happiest woman on earth as she had always wanted her to do her best in her work and become successful.

Masondo’s long-term goal is to have her own business in which she sells her own skin products that help people with skin problems. She also thanked God for always being there and making her dreams come true, as she is now employed. Advising first-year students who are studying chemistry, Masondo said: “You chose chemistry because you love it – study hard, look for help from people who understand the course better than you, and ask for advice.”

She also urged students to use all the materials that they get, the books that are suggested by lecturers, videos from the internet, and to make sure they do not just use the notes the lecturers give them. Masondo also advised students to be self-motivated.