Study reveals hidden psychological impacts of diabetes in South Africa

Durban — A recent survey conducted by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has revealed that the mental health impacts of living with diabetes are significant and widespread among South Africans. As many commemorated World Diabetes Day on Thursday, these findings highlight an urgent need for enhanced support for the emotional well-being of those managing the condition, the IDF said.

In a press statement, the IDF said the research found that a staggering 84% of people in South Africa living with diabetes have reported experiencing anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions directly linked to their illness. “The fear of developing diabetes-related complications emerged as the most prevalent concern, affecting 86% of respondents. “The daily challenges associated with managing diabetes also weighed heavily on the mental health of many, with 80% citing this as a contributing factor, alongside issues such as accessibility to medicines and supplies (69%) and support from healthcare professionals (68%),” the IDF said.

It also highlighted the fears and stresses that culminate in a phenomenon known as diabetes burnout, with 80% of survey respondents acknowledging feelings of physical and emotional exhaustion from the constant demands of diabetes management. Alarmingly, nearly two-thirds (63%) of those experiencing burnout admitted to interrupting or stopping their diabetes treatment as a result of feeling overwhelmed by stress. The IDF also advocated for prioritising emotional support as a crucial component of diabetes care, arguing that this approach could significantly enhance health outcomes and overall quality of life for the millions impacted worldwide.

The call for better emotional support was echoed by the survey results, where nearly 85% of those living with diabetes indicated they would like more mental health assistance from their healthcare providers, it said. The statement further raised issues that are a necessity for healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities to recognise the profound and often overlooked relationship between diabetes and one’s mental health. Co-founder of Sweet Life Diabetes Community in South Africa, Bridget McNulty, said: “With over 4 million people currently living with diabetes in South Africa, and the prevalence rate expected to rise to 13% by 2045, the mental well-being of over 3 million individuals could be at risk due to the burdens of managing their condition,” she stated.

McNulty stressed the importance of holistic care. "While diabetes affects both physical and mental well-being, care often focuses solely on blood sugar management. Many in our community are left feeling overwhelmed. We need to look beyond simply maintaining blood sugar levels to improve overall life quality for those living with diabetes," she said.