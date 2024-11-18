Successful recovery of stolen VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Etios in KwaMashu

Durban — Two vehicles, a VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Etios, stolen in the Morningside area, in two separate incidents were recovered in KwaMashu following joint efforts by a private security company, tracking companies and the police. On Friday, at approximately 6.50pm, Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team was activated by Tracker SA regarding a white VW Polo Vivo that had been stolen from a well-known shopping centre on Lilian Ngoyi Road in the Morningside area.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said, acting quickly, their Special Operations Team, in collaboration with Tracker SA and KwaMashu SAPS proceeded to the last known coordinates in the KwaMashu area. A white VW Polo Vivo stolen from a shopping centre in the Morningside area was found abandoned in KwaMashu. | Marshall Security “While the vehicle was not located at that spot, the compromised tracking unit was recovered at the scene,” Powell said. “Shortly thereafter, a secondary activation from another tracking unit led the team to another location in KwaMashu where the vehicle was found abandoned.”

“This recovery highlights the power of teamwork and advanced tracking technology in combating vehicle theft,” Powell said. He added that the company remains committed to supporting law enforcement and keeping our community safe. A white Toyota Etios stolen from Rosebank Avenue in the Morningside area was recovered in KwaMashu. | Marshall Security On Thursday at approximately 6.50 am, Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team was informed by Bidtrack tracking of a theft of a white Toyota Etios from Rosebank Avenue in the Morningside area.

Powell said that in a quick response, the team collaborated with Bidtrack and the SAPS Provincial vehicle task team to trace the vehicle’s location. “The stolen vehicle’s last known coordinates led the team to the KwaMashu area, where the Toyota Etios was found abandoned,” Powell said. Both vehicles were taken to KwaMashu SAPS.

Powell said the recovery highlights the effectiveness of collaboration between Marshall Security, Bidtrack, and SAPS. He said it reinforces their unwavering commitment to community safety and the swift recovery of stolen property. Powell also said Marshall Security commends its Special Operations Team and partners for their diligence and dedication in bringing this matter to a safe conclusion.