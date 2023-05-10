Suitcase murders – Sbonga dead with nightgown belt around her neck

Durban — The Durban High Court heard how it was Slindile Zamisa who said Smangele Simamane must be killed. This was contained in a plea of guilty tendered in by attorney Thulani Mlondo on behalf of his teen client who stands accused of murder, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice.

She is charged in connection with the 2020 kidnapping and murders of mom and child Simamane and 12-year-old Sbongakonke Mthembu. The teen was charged along with Slindile Pamela Zamisa and her daughter Andile Zamisa, however, when the trial began she indicated that she wanted to plead guilty and there was a separation of trial imposed. Nomfundo True Love Ngcobo and Sthembiso Nicholas Lamula were convicted and sentenced in 2021 for their part in the murders and disposal of the bodies.

Ngcobo who is Zamisa’s (Slindile) stepdaughter is serving 20 years while Lamula who had been Zamisa’s (Slindile) lover is serving six years for helping dump the bodies. The teen in her plea admits that her prophecy that Simamane had a hand in the murder of Bheki Ngcobo set in motion the woman’s assault and murder. She said that despite Simamane pleading with them to let them go as she denied any part in Bheki’s murder, the assault continued, with Zamisa (Slindile) getting several kettles of boiling water that were poured onto the woman.

The teen in her plea said that while she, Nomfundo and Andile were assaulting Simamane, Zamisa came back into the room and said they should kill Simamane. “When my mother was outside with Sbonga, I don’t know what happened but later after we killed Sbonga’s mother, I saw that Sbonga was dead she had a nightgown belt tied around her neck.” The teen said that Simamane was also struck with a vase on her face.

“There was blood all over the dining room and we were now panicking. Slindile said we should clean up the house, Sthembiso is on the way to come and help us dispose of the bodies and that she will protect us… “The following day we were called by the police for questioning and Slindile had already told us what to say to the police. We submitted false statements and told not to relocate as investigations were still ongoing. We relocated to Joburg to try and evade police.” The matter was adjourned to later in May as Judge Esther Steyn did not accept the plea and instead wanted the trial to proceed.