Surprise inspections in Durban and Pmb applauded

OPPOSITION parties in the province have applauded the surprise inspections conducted by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) in past two days. MEC Ravi Pillay conducted these inspections along with metro police, SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs and the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority in Durban and Pietermaritzburg. Yesterday, fines totalling R30 500 were issued for various transgressions including non-compliance with disaster management regulations and non-compliance with the Business Act. Five businesses were also ordered to appear in court for non-compliance with the Act. Nine people suspected of being undocumented foreign nationals were arrested, while one person was arrested for selling liquor without a licence.

MEC Pillay said foreign nationals without documentation was emerging as an issue. “Primarily, we are on a compliance with Covid-19 regulations programme. We want to enforce it and we want to spread education around it while at the same time dealing with non-compliance with other legal issues such as liquor licensing,” he said.

On Tuesday, 17 people were arrested and fines totalling R13 000 issued when EDTEA conducted their inspection in the Durban city centre. Sixteen of the 17 arrested were suspected of being undocumented foreign nationals.

IFP EDTEA spokesperson Otto Kunene said his party supported these surprise inspections by the government as they protected residents from unscrupulous business owners who did not adhere to regulations.

"Some of these business owners who sell obsolete items are showing that they don't care about the well-being of their customers. These inspections also ensure that the rule of law prevails over those who conduct their business as there are conditions they must abide by. The inspections also ensure the safety of people during Covid-19."

DA spokesperson for EDTEA Heinz de Boer also applauded authorities on these surprise inspections, adding that a handful of people and businesses in the country and in KZN were spoiling things for everyone and spreading Covid-19.

“I’ve personally observed and seen evidence of various nightclubs and restaurants with entertainment facilities that were not adhering to these regulations. And it seems like people think once they get into a restaurant and take their mask off, that there is no more Covid around.

“I think that enforcement has been the issue that needed to be driven at this stage. I do hope that these surprise raids continue because it's a few irresponsible establishments and a few people who just refuse to wear masks and don't social distance and think that Covid has suddenly disappeared who continue to spoil it for the rest of us,” he said.

He said there were very legitimate businesses and restaurateurs who went out of their way to comply with Covid regulations.

“These inspections are a job well done and the authorities must be congratulated for their action. I have seen in some of the major tourism hot spots there is increased police visibility, particularly along the beaches, and we hope that those measures put in place will curb the spread of Covid because the last thing we need now as the economy is for us to go back to a hard lockdown where people are not allowed to visit restaurants and establishments.”

Daily News