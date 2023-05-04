Suspect alleged to have forced himself on woman, shot her but arrested hours after incident

Durban — It has been reported that a man suspected of shooting a woman and trying to force himself on her was arrested hours after the incident. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said on Wednesday afternoon, a woman was shot and critically injured in the Greenwood Park area, but multiple team members and paramedics helped and police arrested the suspect within 18 hours.

Powell said at approximately 5.30pm, one of their armed response officers was flagged down by a member of the public while on routine patrol at the corner of Effingham and North Coast roads. The officer was informed that a woman in her mid-forties had been shot. He said multiple armed response officers and members of their Special Operations Team were dispatched to the scene to provide backup. The Greenwood Park SAPS and Netcare 911 paramedics were immediately notified of the incident. “Upon arrival at the scene, members of our Special Ops Team administered first aid and intermediate life support to the woman who had sustained a single gunshot wound to her upper right leg. Shortly thereafter, Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene and worked alongside our team to stabilise the victim after Advanced Life Support (ALS) intervention,” Powell said.

He said the victim was then transported to the hospital by EMRS under the care of Netcare ALS in a critical condition for further medical care. Powell said circumstances around the shooting were established and the Greenwood Park SAPS were investigating a case of attempted murder. When Netcare 911 medics arrived on the scene, they found the woman unresponsive on the floor and noted a large open wound as well as extensive blood loss. Picture: Netcare 911 “Within the space of 18 hours, working on information received and intelligence gathered the Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit managed to apprehend the suspect and recover a home-made unlicensed firearm in the late hours of Thursday morning in the Greenwood Park area. The suspect was transported to Greenwood Park SAPS and will be charged for attempted murder and for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Powell said.

He said Marshall Security would like to commend the Greenwood Park SAPS on their dedication and working throughout the night to bring the suspect to book and making the community a safer place. He also said their thoughts and prayers were with the victim who was still in critical condition in the hospital. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said when medics arrived on the scene, they found the woman unresponsive on the floor and noted a large open wound as well as extensive blood loss.

“The woman was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioner and once stabilised was transported to the hospital for further care,” Herbst said. It is alleged that a suspect was arrested and police recovered a home-made unlicensed firearm in the late hours of the morning of May 4, in the Greenwood Park area. Picture: Marshall Security Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of attempted murder following an incident where a 40-year-old woman was reportedly shot at by a suspect known to her at the corner of Effingham and North Coast roads on May 3. “It is alleged that the suspect also tried to force himself on the victim. Reports indicate that the victim was taken to hospital for further medical attention,” Netshiunda said.