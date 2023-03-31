Suspect arrested after allegedly trying to steal shopkeeper’s cellphone and strangle him

Durban – A suspect charged with attempted common robbery and allegedly tried to strangle a shopkeeper in Amanzimtoti is expected to appear in court on Thursday (today). ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that on Wednesday morning, a report of an attempted robbery had occurred at a small shop in Doonside.

Lokker said that the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) and ET Rapid Response responded to the scene. “The suspect had tried to take the shopkeeper’s cellphone and had tried to strangle him. The shopkeeper fought off the suspect,” Lokker said. He said CCPO supervisor Michael got a description of the suspect and relayed the information over the radio.

“The suspect was spotted on the railway line heading towards Warner Beach. ET Rapid Response managed to catch the suspect on the railway line and he was handed over to Amanzimtoti SAPS for further investigation,” Lokker said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Amanzimtoti police are investigating a case of attempted common robbery following an incident where the complainant was allegedly grabbed by the neck in an attempt to be robbed by the suspect in the Doonside area. The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested. “The 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on March 30, 2023,” Gwala said.

Meanwhile, a beggar was caught on CCTV footage stealing a cellphone from a bar counter top at a well-known establishment in the Glenashley area. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 10.50am on Monday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a theft incident which had occurred on Sunday just before 1pm at a well-known restaurant/pub in the Glenashley area. Powell said that after viewing the CCTV footage of the theft incident, it was established that a well-known beggar from the area stole the client’s work cellphone from the bar countertop.

He said their teams went in search for the suspect and just after midday, the suspect was spotted on Ashley Avenue in the Glenashley area and was immediately apprehended. Upon searching the suspect the stolen phone was found in his possession. Powell said that the Durban North SAPS were contacted and arrived on the scene a short while later and transported the suspect to the Durban North SAPS where he was charged with theft. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.