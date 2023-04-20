Suspect arrested after police find rock cocaine, mandrax at his house

Durban — A suspect is expected to appear in court today (Thursday) after he was arrested for drug dealing in Chatsworth. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working alongside National Intervention Unit, Crime Intelligence and Durban Metro Police Service members arrested a 32-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs at Bottlebrush Crescent in Chatsworth.

Mhlongo said that members received information about drug dealing activities in the area and an intelligence-driven operation was conducted. “They swooped on his house and a search was conducted. During the search, members found pieces of rock cocaine and mandrax tablets with a street value of approximately R41 050. Members further confiscated R5 780 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime,” Mhlongo said. The police found pieces of rock cocaine and mandrax tablets with a street value of about R41 050. Picture: Hawks He said the suspect was arrested and charged with dealing drugs.

“He is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday),” Mhlongo said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a woman and two accomplices were expected to appear in court on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on drug-related charges. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said, a 37-year-old woman and her two accomplices, aged 22 and 25, were arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit for possession and dealing in drugs at Mshayazafe informal settlement in Richmond on Tuesday morning.

Officers were acting on intelligence when they arrested the woman who was suspected of dealing in drugs. Netshiunda said the woman was found in possession of 550 capsules, packets and straws suspected to be heroin. She was also found to be in possession of 76 mandrax tablets and two smartphones, suspected to be stolen. He said that investigations led police to other premises, also in Richmond, where her accomplices were arrested.

"The duo were found with various drugs, including heroin and mandrax," Netshiunda said. "The recovered drugs had an estimated street value of over R48 000." Police confiscated R5 780 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime. Picture: Hawks