Suspect arrested after stolen VW Polo recovered stripped in Durban

Durban – A suspect was arrested after a stolen VW Polo was found stripped in Durban recently. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that just before 11am last Thursday, members of their Special Operations Team and Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crime Unit were activated by Netstar Tracking to assist in finding a white VW Polo which had been stolen earlier in the morning outside a well-known hospital in the South Beach area.

“In a joint effort between members of Special Operations Team, Netstar Tracking and Greenwood Park SAPS and after a lengthy track the stolen vehicle was found parked, in severely stripped condition, in the garage of a property on Park Station Road in the Kenville area where one suspect was promptly apprehended. “Upon further investigations, the vehicle was fitted with false number plates,” Powell said. He added that the suspect and the recovered stolen vehicle were transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing.

A man, 49, was arrested after he was found in possession of a vehicle suspected to have been stolen. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Greenwood Park police have arrested a 49-year-old man after he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle on September 7 on Park Station Road in the Kenville area. “The suspect appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on September 8, and the case was postponed to September 15, 2023. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in South Beach,” Gwala said. A man, 49, was arrested after he was found in possession of a vehicle suspected to have been stolen. Picture: Marshall Security In an unrelated incident, last month IOL reported that a hijacked Golf 8 was recovered stripped in uMlazi.

PT Alarms spokesperson Devan Govindasamy said that a grey Volkswagen Golf 8 was hijacked on August 19 in the Merebank central area. He said that PT Alarms Tactical units were immediately deployed in search of the vehicle. “After scouring the uMlazi area, the vehicle was recovered completely stripped and abandoned in B section, uMlazi,” Govindasamy said.

Govindasamy said the case was handed over to the SAPS. "The owner of the vehicle was notified," he said, adding that the suspects had fled.