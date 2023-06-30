Suspect arrested despite shedding his clothes to avoid capture

Durban – A suspect’s efforts in stripping off all his clothes to avoid arrest were futile because a security company pursued him until he was apprehended. IPSS Electronic Security said that at approximately 1am on Tuesday, June 20, their control room was alerted to a suspect attempting to gain access to a local estate via the perimeter walls by one of their alert guards.

The company said that their control room immediately dispatched multiple units to the location to assist in apprehending the suspect. “The suspect proceeded to flee on foot when he realised our officers were in pursuit,” IPSS Electronic Security said. “During the pursuit, the suspect proceeded to shed his clothing in an attempt to evade capture. Despite this, the suspect was apprehended by our team and handed over to the relevant authorities.”

A suspect that was attempting to gain access to a local estate in the greater Ballito area shed his clothes while being pursued in an attempt to evade arrest. Picture: IPSS Electronic Security IPSS Electronic Security CEO Frank Labidi said that the incident happened in the greater Ballito area. He also said that the suspect was taken to Umhlali SAPS. When asked about whether the company has come across a situation like this where suspect/s have stripped down to evade arrest, or whether it was the usual where suspect/s take off their jackets or tops to evade arrest, Labidi said: “I am in the security industry for over 20 years and this is only the second time where a suspect has completely stripped down from top to bottom.”