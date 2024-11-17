Suspect arrested for hijacking off-duty Greenwood Park police officers

Durban — A man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, for allegedly hijacking two off-duty Greenwood Park police officers and robbing them of their service firearms. Private security company, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Thursday, two off-duty police officers from the Greenwood Park Police Station were hijacked by armed men and robbed of their service firearms on Courtown Crescent in Avoca Hills.

Powell said that in a coordinated effort, SAPS trio task teams from Greenwood Park, Durban North and Newlands along with Marshall Security Special Operations members followed up on crucial information, leading them to Newton A in Inanda. “A suspect was apprehended and found in possession of the two stolen service firearms and 30 rounds of ammunition that were taken in the hijacking,” Powell said. “A further search of the premises uncovered two additional unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The hijacked vehicle was also successfully recovered during the operation.”

Powell added that the arrest is a testament to the power of collaboration between law enforcement teams and private security partners in ensuring justice and community safety. In a coordinated operation, law enforcement teams apprehended a suspect involved in the hijacking of police officers, recovering stolen firearms and ammunition. | SAPS KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the multidisciplinary team was led by the Greenwood Park police station’s Visible Policing Commander, led to the arrest of the 34-year-old suspect. Netshiunda confirmed that the suspect was found in possession of two firearms belonging to both officers with 30 rounds of ammunition. A further search of the house led to the recovery of two more unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered.