Durban — Two suspects have appeared in court for the murder of Hennie Maritz. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a suspect was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and murder.

Ngcobo said swift police action led to the arrest of a suspect, Thulani Mkhize, 47, who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle. She said the arrest of the suspect emanated from an incident where Maritz was murdered and his vehicle stolen. “A preliminary investigation by police led them to the Emafusini area where the stolen vehicle was found at a home. Police positively identified the vehicle as the one that was taken from the deceased. The suspect was found in possession of the vehicle keys and was arrested for being in possession of the stolen motor vehicle as well as the murder,” Ngcobo said.

“Mkhize exposed an accomplice, Zenzele Buthelezi, who was also detained in connection with the murder.” Ngcobo said Mkhize and Buthelezi appeared in court on June 26. On Saturday, Dundee Courier reported that Maritz’s body was found near Sunset Rest Road.

Maritz was reported missing on Friday afternoon. It said the body of a man who had earlier been reported missing was found in a field not far from the R68 road near the Glencoe prison area. On Friday, Maritz believed to be in his early seventies, was reported missing after leaving for Dundee from Hattingspruit in a white Nissan bakkie.