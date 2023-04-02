Suspect arrested for stealing jet fuel from train in Durban

Durban — An elderly man was arrested for allegedly stealing jet fuel and diesel from a train in Durban. Durban Metro Police Service spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said that on Saturday, April 1, eThekwini Infrastructure Task Team members conducted operations in Mariannhill, outside Pinetown.

“While there, the team disrupted the looting of a train, which was taking place. One suspect was apprehended, and a consignment of jet fuel and diesel was recovered,” Zungu said. eThekwini Infrastructure Task Team members disrupted the looting of a Transnet train while conducting operations in Mariannhill. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service He said the crime scene was several kilometres long, as well as the train. He also said that the members had to search for the 58-year-old suspect through dense bush.

Zungu said the man was charged with tampering with essential infrastructure and for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be stolen (Contravention of Section 36). He said 60 litres of jet fuel valued at R2 000 was recovered. Zungu added that the suspect was processed at Mariannhill SAPS.

eThekwini Infrastructure Task Team members disrupted the looting of a Transnet train while conducting operations in Mariannhill. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service Meanwhile, earlier this year, police arrested a truck driver, employed by the eThekwini Municipality, for allegedly stealing fuel worth millions of rand over a five-year period. At the time, Zungu said that the 38-year-old driver was arrested in Adams Mission. “On further investigation, we learnt that the driver had allegedly been stealing this diesel illegally for the past five years. The estimated value for only two months, November and December, amounts to over R200 000,” he said.

At the time, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were aware of the arrest and were following up. “We commend the police for the good work that they have done. The city is on record as saying that corruption of any form is our enemy number one. “As a result, we are of a strong conviction that each municipal resource must go towards improving the well-being of our residents. We are therefore appealing for the law to be allowed to run its course,” Mayisela said.