Suspect arrested in Durban with vehicle stolen in Boksburg released on bail

Durban — A suspect arrested for being in possession of a Nissan NP300 which was reported stolen in Boksburg, Gauteng, appeared in court and was released on bail after his arrest. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that last Thursday morning, February 8, at about 6.25am, a swift and co-ordinated effort by Marshall Security’s Tactical Team led to the successful recovery of a stolen Nissan NP300 and the apprehension of a suspect on Alexander Road in the Westmead area.

Powell said the vehicle was reported missing from the Boksburg area in January and was swiftly located and recovered by the tactical team. “The operation’s success was significantly bolstered by the advanced security infrastructure implemented by the Greater Westmead Association (GWA) in the Westmead area. The GWA’s investment in advanced security measures played a pivotal role in facilitating the apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen vehicle,” Powell said. “This collaborative effort highlights the importance of community partnerships in combating crime and maintaining a secure environment for all.”

Powell said the suspect and the recovered Nissan NP300 were immediately handed over to Pinetown SAPS for further investigation and processing. A Nissan NP300 that was stolen in the Boksburg area was recovered and a suspect was arrested on Alexander Road in the Westmead area. Picture: Marshall Security KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the arrest of a man aged 42 by Pinetown SAPS for possession of suspected stolen property. “The suspect was arrested on Thursday, February 8 on Alexander Road in the Westmead area after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle linked to a Boksburg North case.”