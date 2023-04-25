Suspect arrested with assortment of drugs worth over R116 000 in Chatsworth

Durban – A man arrested for being in possession of various drugs was expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Bayview police arrested a 42-year-old man after he was found in possession of drugs on Monday on Summerfield Road in the Bayview area.

He was due to appear before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday), Ngcobo said. The Durban metro police service had reported that its tactical support unit arrested a man in the Chatsworth area on Monday. “The suspect was arrested for possession of 2 360 capsules of suspected heroin, 1 347 tablets of suspected mandrax and five cones of suspected cocaine,” the metro police said.

“All with a street value of R116 950.” The suspect was arrested for possession of 2 360 capsules of suspected heroin, 1 347 tablets of suspected mandrax and five cones of suspected cocaine. Picture: Durban metro police service Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that last Wednesday Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working alongside National Intervention Unit, Crime Intelligence and Durban metro police service members arrested a 32-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs at Bottlebrush Crescent in Chatsworth. Mhlongo said that members received information about drug-dealing activities in the area and an intelligence-driven operation was conducted.

"They swooped on his house and a search was conducted. During the search, members found pieces of rock cocaine and mandrax tablets with a street value of approximately R41 050. Members further confiscated R5 780 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime," Mhlongo said. He said the suspect was arrested and charged with dealing drugs.