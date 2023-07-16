Suspect arrested with dagga, edibles worth R350 000 in uMhlanga

Durban — A man is expected in court on Monday after he was found dealing drugs in uMhlanga. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a 37-year-old man is expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest on Thursday, July 13, 2023, for dealing in drugs.

“Police operationalised intelligence about the suspect who was allegedly selling drugs from his premises on Solstice Road in uMhlanga. A search warrant was executed and the suspect was found in possession of dagga and other drugs estimated to the street value of over R350 000,” Netshiunda said. According to the Durban metro police service, their Tactical Support Unit arrested a man in the uMhlanga area for dealing in dagga and edibles. Durban metro police said that the suspect was processed at the Durban North police station.

A search warrant was executed on Solstice Road in uMhlanga and a suspect was found in possession of dagga and other drugs estimated to the street value of over R350 000. Picture: Durban metro police Meanwhile, in June, police officers arrested 9 416 suspects for various crimes during police operations. During those operations, police officers seized 1 630kg of drugs which included cannabis, cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, mandrax and ecstasy. Also last month, when SAPS National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola provided an update on Operation Shanela at Vanderbijlpark SAPS, he said that 21 200 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape and malicious damage to property and 1 808 of those suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs while 1 062 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs.