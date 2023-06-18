Suspect arrested with suspected heroin capsules, rock cocaine

Durban — The Durban metro police service has made noteworthy drug-related arrests since the start of the month. On Saturday, metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said that the eThekwini Municipality’s law enforcement wing arrested a 37-year-old suspect from Chatsworth for being in possession of 3 856 suspected heroin capsules and 168 (pieces) of suspected rock cocaine.

“The value of the drugs is estimated at R47 170,” Zungu said. Zungu said the arrest comes after an intense investigation. “A search warrant was issued and our tactical team was in hot pursuit and surveillance. We are leaving no stone unturned in our quest to apprehend these perpetrators and rid our City of drugs,” Zungu said.

Two suspects were arrested for being in possession of narcotics. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on Friday, the metro police said that its drug team planned to execute a search warrant in the South Beach, Point area and Phoenix. The team received information that the target was en route to Phoenix. “Our team immediately proceeded to Phoenix and stopped the vehicle. Two suspects, aged 18 and 68, were in possession of narcotics,” Metro Police said.

“The suspects were found in possession of pure cocaine powder, cocaine and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of R112 000.” Metro Police said both suspects were processed at Phoenix police station. A 44-year-old man was in possession of 3 595 capsules of suspected heroin with a street value of R71 000. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service. In another unrelated incident, the metro police tactical support unit arrested a 44-year-old man in Bayview, Chatsworth, on June 4.

The suspect was in possession of 3 595 capsules of suspected heroin with a street value of R71 000. Metro police said the suspect was processed at Bayview police station.