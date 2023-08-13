Suspect in court for unlicensed firearm, ammo and suspected stolen vehicle

Durban — A suspect arrested for allegedly being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and a motor vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen, is expected in court next week for a formal bail application. Sipho Buthelezi, 42, was arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and for the possession of a motor vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen.

SAPS uMkhanyakude District spokesperson Captain Sbusiso Mkhize said that on Women’s Day, August 9, the police received a tip-off regarding a suspect who was wanted for stock theft in Mazala which falls under the KwaMsane policing area. “Police conducted a search at a homestead and found Buthelezi allegedly in possession of a pistol with a filed-off serial number and five live rounds of ammunition,” Mkhize said. “An enquiry was made on the white bakkie single cab that was parked at the homestead and it was discovered that it had allegedly been reported as a stolen vehicle and was sought by Empangeni police.”

Sipho Buthelezi, 42, was arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and for the possession of a motor vehicle suspected to have been stolen. Picture: SAPS Mkhize said the suspect was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and he appeared before the KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court on August 10, 2023. “The suspect was remanded in custody for a formal bail application and he will appear in KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court on August 18, 2023,” Mkhize said. Meanwhile, last month, two men, aged 30 and 39, were arrested for the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Mkhize said that on July 26, a private security company spotted a suspicious vehicle with two male occupants that was travelling along the R22 during an operation in the Hluhluwe area. Police and private security managed to chase and stop the vehicle in the Kwamduku area. The suspicious bakkie was found with a fabricated registration number and fraudulent licence disc. It is alleged that this vehicle was hijacked on the same day and sought by Umlazi police. He said that the two men were charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act.