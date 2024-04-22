Suspect released after owner of stolen goods declines to open case

Durban — Another theft suspect has had to be released after the owner of stolen scaffolding base jacks declined to register a criminal case. Of late, residents have noticed that some victims are declining to open criminal cases against perpetrators and this has left them displeased.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a theft suspect was released after the owner of the stolen goods declined to register a criminal case. Recalling the incident, Balram said a Rusa officer was patrolling in Phoenix on Sunday when he noticed a male fleeing from a business premises. He was in possession of several scaffolding steel base jacks. “The reaction officer abandoned his response vehicle and pursued the thief on foot. The officer apprehended the suspect who resisted arrest. A scuffle ensued but the Rusa member overpowered and restrained the suspect with assistance from a passer-by,” Balram said.

“The suspect was released after the owner of the stolen goods declined to register a criminal case. “The reaction officer sustained minor injuries during the scuffle,” Balram added. The owner of stolen scaffolding steel base jacks declined to open a criminal case and a suspect who had stolen several scaffolding steel base jacks was released. Picture: Reaction Unit SA This is how Facebook users reacted to the incident:

Sher Banu Khan said: “This law needs to change. Why must the owner be the only one to register a case if there’s evidence that the suspect has stolen? He was caught with stolen stuff, right? So I think this law needs to change. Whoever catches or witnesses the crime should be allowed to register a case. Now this thief is roaming around freely planning his next crime. This is so frustrating.” Mkheshane Senzo Shangase said: “This is becoming a habit where law enforcement performs its responsibility but people refuse to register a case. Do we expect them to work if their hard work is always not taken seriously? South African law must change and every law enforcement must be permitted to register a case on behalf of the state.” Sharmaine Abdul Khalek said: “Encouraging him to steal and to continue going down the path of destruction, I don't understand complainants at times. These thieves need to learn and by feeling sorry for their condition, you are not helping at all. He didn’t feel apologetic for his actions, probably going back to stealing again.”

Shaldon Pillay said people need to realise the importance of opening a case no matter the crime. Once a case is opened it’s official and it becomes a statistic of which crime in the area is calculated. If the stats are high ideally you should get more police patrolling. If crime is not reported it will be assumed a safe zone and very little police visibility is required. Dumisani Nxumalo said: “Next time, when he doesn’t get assistance, he will cry and say crime is rife but police don’t help.” Romilla Moonilall said Rusa worked so hard to apprehend the thief even got injured and the owner of the stolen goods refused to register a criminal case. Sadly the thief will go on stealing again.