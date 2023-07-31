Suspect shot dead in tussle with security guard while allegedly trying to grab his firearm

Durban — A suspect was shot dead when he and a security officer were fighting over a firearm during a scuffle in Greyville, in Durban over the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a suspect was killed by a security guard after the two were allegedly involved in a scuffle on Saturday.

He said that information the police had indicated that a security officer was on a routine patrol when he heard an unusual noise. He later discovered that there was a man on top of a post office building. “The suspect jumped off and reportedly attempted to stab the security officer before climbing on top of the roof. Back-up was called and a search for the suspect ensued. One suspect was apprehended by the security guards and was found in possession of suspected stolen aluminium,” Netshiunda said. He said that the search for the suspect who attempted to stab the security guard continued, and the suspect was approached.

“The suspect allegedly attempted to grab a firearm from the security officer and the two were engaged in a scuffle, fighting for control of a firearm. During the scuffle, a shot went off and the suspect was fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said. He said that Durban Central police were investigating a case of murder. Earlier, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that about 6am, ALS Paramedics responded to a shooting incident on Kent Road off Stamford Hill Road in the Greyville area of Durban.

Jamieson said that on arrival paramedics found that the SAPS had cordoned off the area. "Paramedics found that a male believed to be a suspect had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the injured man and he was declared deceased at the scene," Jamieson said.