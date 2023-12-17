Suspect who allegedly killed KZN cop found hiding in Mpumalanga

Durban — A suspect who killed a police officer in KwaZulu-Natal and fled to hide in Mpumalanga, was remanded in custody following his court appearance recently. Monwabisi Mkulisi, 33, made a brief appearance in the Kokstad Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, December 13, for the murder of Constable Smanga Mtolo, 29.

Mtolo was stationed at Evatt police station. KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Constable Mtolo was shot and killed, allegedly by Mkulisi while he was off-duty in the Ndawana area on July 8, 2023. It is alleged that Constable Mtolo was sitting in his private vehicle with friends when he was approached by Mkulisi. They had a conversation and Constable Mtolo stepped out of his vehicle. While the two were talking, Mkulisi allegedly fired several shots killing Constable Mtolo and injuring two of his friends.

“Constable Mtolo died at the scene and his friends were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Mkulisi fled the scene on foot,” Mhlongo said. He said a case of murder and attempted murder was reported at Evatt police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation. “On Monday (last week), Mkulisi was traced and arrested in Mpumalanga province where he was hiding,” Mhlongo said.

“He was transferred to KwaZulu-Natal hence he appeared in Kokstad Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to December 20, 2023, for bail application.” During the July unrest a family member turned to social media asking for help finding police officer Zolani Leadus Zuma who had gone missing while off duty on 13 July. Yesterday two men 18 and 19 years appeared in the Durban High Court charged with his alleged kidnapping and murder. | Twitter Meanwhile, the Durban High Court sentenced Mzikayifani Ndebele, 20, and Sibusiso Ndlela, 21, for the murder of Constable Zolani Zuma, 32, who was stationed at Mariannhill Public Order Policing. Constable Zuma was off-duty on July 13, 2021, when he noticed a vehicle that was transporting people with stolen goods during the July unrest. He followed the vehicle until the Tshelimnyama location where an altercation ensued. During the confrontation the driver of the vehicle hit Constable Zuma with an iron rod and he was disarmed by Ndebele.

Ndebele fired several shots towards Constable Zuma and he was severely injured. The driver of the vehicle also sustained a gunshot wound. Ndlela put Constable Zuma’s injured body in the boot of his vehicle and drove to Milky Way Road in Dassenhoek where they burnt the vehicle. Constable Zuma’s body was found burnt beyond recognition. Mhlongo said that a case of murder was reported at Mariannhill police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation. In February last year, Ndebele and Ndlela were arrested in the Msinga area. They were both charged with murder, attempted murder and kidnapping. Their bail was successfully opposed and they were in custody until they were sentenced on November 1, 2023.