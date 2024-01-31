Suspected alcohol thief caught red-handed, accomplice flees

Durban — One suspect was arrested while his accomplice fled the scene after they allegedly broke into a supermarket and helped themselves to alcohol. The loot included 24 packs of Flying Fish, Savanna, Castle Double Malt and other brands.

The Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) said that on Tuesday at 11.50pm, a call was received that two suspects were in the receiving section of a supermarket at Kingsburgh Centre, where they removed an unconfirmed amount of alcohol. The CCPO said that response officers were immediately dispatched and upon arrival, members searched all areas of the receiving section and surroundings. “One suspect was chased down and successfully apprehended. One suspect fled the scene,” the CCPO said.

The CCPO also said that the fence was damaged. ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said a call was received at their ET Rapid Response control centre regarding a theft in progress at a business premises in Winklespruit. Lokker said multiple ET armed response units were dispatched, and information was also relayed via the CCPO radio network.

“Upon arrival within minutes, one suspect was promptly apprehended by our ET Rapid response officers and CCPO,” Lokker said. “The suspect and stolen goods were handed to the Amanzimtoti SAPS for further processing.” Lokker congratulated all members and thanked local security partners for the back-up.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that Amanzimtoti police have arrested a 25-year-old man for theft following an incident that occurred at a business premises on Araucaria Road, Winklespruit, on January 30. "The suspect was due to appear before the Amanzimtoti Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, January 31, 2024," Ngcobo said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in the early hours of December 29 last year, the ET Control Centre received multiple panic activations from one of its business clients in Warner Beach. The client advised them that he was observing a suspect at the back of his property.

Their control centre shared the information over the CCPO network and their Warner Beach response vehicle arrived within minutes. “On his arrival, there was a motor vehicle that immediately drove off once he arrived. One suspect was apprehended at the back of the property,” Lokker said. “The vehicle that left earlier, returned and tried to speed off, but with the help of the CCPO and another security response officer, the vehicle was stopped.

"A large quantity of cigarettes was recovered inside the vehicle," Lokker said. He said the suspected stolen property along with two suspects were handed over to the SAPS for further investigations.