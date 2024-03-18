Suspected car thieves caught red-handed in Durban

Durban — A suspected car thief was caught red-handed allegedly trying to steal a vehicle while his accomplices were nabbed in a nearby vehicle with false number plates on Friday. SAPS Sydenham Trio Task Team officers were on duty on Friday at about 1pm when they spotted a suspicious motor vehicle, a red Haval, with a false number plate, parked at 45th Cutting, West Riding Mosque.

eThekwini District SAPS spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said the officers observed the suspicious vehicle when suddenly, a man alighted from the red Haval and proceeded to another vehicle, a grey Toyota Etios which was parked nearby and opened the door using a home-made Allen key. “As he entered the vehicle and attempted to strip the vehicle, members moved in tactically and apprehended the suspect. The suspect was immediately caught in the act of trying to steal the car,” Rhynes said. “Members took the suspect back to the red Haval, where there were two males sitting inside.

“The vehicle was properly searched, and the suspects were found to be in possession of various assorted car-breaking implements and a signal jammer.” Rhynes said all three suspects were arrested and taken to SAPS Sydenham for further investigation and to be charged with attempted theft of motor vehicle and possession of car-breaking implements. “The three arrested suspects are set to appear in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, March 18.”