Suspected drug dealer arrested with drugs worth R110 000, ammo and cash in Phoenix

Durban Metro Police Service officers arrested a suspected drug dealer in Phoenix with various drugs worth more than R100 000, cash and ammunition on Tuesday. Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said that the Durban Metro Police Service Metro Police Crime Prevention (Metro Drug Team, Tactical Support team, Street Crime team, Special Public Unit and Trio) arrested a drug dealer from Phoenix.

Zungu said their team received information on drugs being sold from a house in Rucklen, Phoenix area. “The team immediately acted on the information; the main target, a known drug dealer, was found in possession of suspected heroin outside his driveway gate,” Zungu said. Police seized 5 562 suspected heroin capsules, 86 suspected mandrax tablets, 127g dagga, R35 403 cash and ammunition. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service He said that a search warrant was applied for whilst members secured the outside of the house.

“The search warrant and more drugs were executed; cash and ammunition were recovered inside the house,” Zungu said. He said that police seized 5 562 suspected heroin capsules, 86 suspected mandrax tablets, 127g dagga, R35 403 cash and ammunition. “The estimated value of drugs was R111 240,” Zungu said.

He said that the suspect, 46, was processed at the Phoenix police station. Police seized 5 562 suspected heroin capsules, 86 suspected mandrax tablets, 127g dagga, R35 403 cash and ammunition. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service In an unrelated incident, the Metro Police arrested two women, both of whom were found in possession of a variety of drugs. One was also found with a firearm and ammunition, while the other had ammunition. In the first incident, metro police said that its Tactical Support Unit arrested a 30-year-old woman in Chatsworth for the unlawful possession of a firearm, failing to safeguard a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, the possession of suspected heroin, the possession of suspected rock cocaine and the possession of suspected mandrax.