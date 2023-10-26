Suspected hijackers escape on foot after high-speed chase, shoot-out with police in uMlazi

Durban — A shoot-out ensued between police, law enforcement agencies and suspects after a high-speed chase in pursuit of a vehicle that was hijacked in Durban on Tuesday. ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that at approximately 6.25am, multiple circulations were received, indicating that a silver Volkswagen Polo had been hijacked by armed suspects outside a school in the Mayville area.

Lokker said that their ET Tactical Response Team (TRT) immediately went in search of the hijacked vehicle and soon spotted the said vehicle still driving in uMlazi. “A high-speed pursuit ensued, whereby the suspects drove recklessly in an attempt to get away, colliding with other road users. As our TRT caught up to the hijacked vehicle, they were met by a hail of gunfire emerging from the hijacked vehicle. Our TRT returned fire towards the suspects, and the suspects lost control of the vehicle and crashed,” Lokker said. “The suspects fled on foot and unfortunately managed to escape in the early morning rush.”

Lokker continued: “It is highly suspected that the suspects may have sustained gunshot wounds during this incident.” He said that none of the TRT members sustained injuries, however, their vehicle was damaged during the exchange of gunfire. Lokker added that all relevant role-players attended the scene, and it was processed by SAPS forensic experts. “Well done to our boys involved, and we are thankful you did not get hurt during this gunfight!”

Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a complaint of a vehicle that was hijacked at Manor Gardens. The vehicle was spotted in uMlazi and a shoot-out ensued. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a shoot-out took place in uMlazi on Tuesday. Gwala said that police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a complaint of a vehicle that was hijacked at Manor Gardens. "The vehicle was spotted in uMlazi and a chase ensued. Shots were fired at the police and there was a shoot-out. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot," Gwala said.

She said that no injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered. "Charges of attempted murder and carjacking were opened for investigation." Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police in Mariannhill in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

KZN spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that police in Mariannhill received information from the community that a group who were involved in criminality in the area, were living in a house in Luganda. The information also revealed that the men were in possession of firearms. “At 3am this morning (Wednesday), police officers from Mariannhill approached the house and requested entry from the suspects. The occupants of the home opened fire at the police officers through the windows and there was an exchange of gunfire,” Naicker said. He said that both suspects, who were in their twenties and were in the house, were killed in the shoot-out. Two 9mm pistols were found in the suspects’ possession.