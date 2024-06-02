Suspected house robber killed in shoot-out, accomplices arrested

Durban — A suspected robber was killed and his accomplices were arrested after committing an alleged house robbery in the eManzimtoti area recently. The deceased has not been named.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in eManzimtoti arrested three suspects in connection with a case of house robbery which they allegedly committed at a house on Stockdale Road in Winklespruit on May 28. “It is reported that the suspects entered inside the house after jumping the fence and robbed the occupants of the house of their jewellery. The suspects were spotted by private security and during the process of apprehension, one suspect reportedly fired shots and in a shoot-out which ensued, he was shot and fatally wounded.” “Two other suspects, aged 28 and 44 were arrested and were due to appear in court on May 30,” Netshiunda said.

The outcome of the court appearance has not been established. ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said prompt response led to the successful arrest of house robbery suspects. Lokker said that a Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) member called an ET Rapid Response tactical response team (TRT) member for help reporting a house robbery in progress at a house in Winklespruit.

He said the ET Rapid Response’s TRT quickly mobilised and shared the information via the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) radio network. Lokker said that in a combined effort by RTI Winklespruit, ET TRT, Amanzimtoti SAPS, CCPO, SAPS Umzinto K9, Metro Police K9 and security partners, three suspects were arrested, and a fourth suspect was killed during a shoot-out with security. “The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized by police, items taken in the house robbery were recovered, and a firearm used by one of the suspects was also recovered,” Lokker said.