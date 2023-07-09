Durban — The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal is consolidating cases against two suspected KZN hitmen who will be indicted at the Durban High Court, and at the end of this process will face at least 13 murder counts. This emerged in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court, where Sbonelo Wiseman Shangase, 31, and Talent Mkhize, 26, appeared on Friday. Along with the 13 murders the pair will also face a number of attempted murders and kidnappings.

Shangase first appeared alone before Magistrate H Sevlal in Regional Court 2 where Senior State Prosecutor Advocate Krishen Shah asked that the matter be postponed and moved to Regional Court 1, where Shangase would be joined by Mkhize in the dock. “We will indict the accused and his co-accused to the Durban High Court. I have addressed with the defence issues in respect of alibis. The State requires statements of these to avoid unnecessary prosecution,” said Shah. It emerged that Shangase also had another matter in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court concerning being found in possession of a rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition at the time he was arrested last year.

He was found with the gun concealed in his luggage bag on a bus heading to the Western Cape, which was intercepted by the police at a roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. At that time the police said that Shangase was wanted for a string of cases, including murder, attempted murder, car-jacking, robbery, and kidnapping that were committed in Inanda, KwaMashu, Mayville, and other areas. Shangase appeared along with Mkhize before Magistrate Ravi Pillay. After granting a postponement Pillay explained to the accused that they would be provided with a copy of the indictment containing all the charges they faced when they appeared again before him.

“All your matters will be consolidated into one and you will stand trial for all of them in one court at once. Furthermore, you have raised alibis for some of your charges – you need to bring evidence of these so that the State can investigate them to avoid calling witnesses unnecessarily. You will need to provide this information to your legal representative, and she will provide this to the State. Your delay in providing this information will result in a delay in your matter for indictment. The prosecution will not draw up your indictment until you have provided it with this information,” said Pillay. According to the charge sheet where they both appear as accused, the pair were charged with kidnapping, murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances. It is alleged that in August last year, the two murdered Nhlanhla Patrick Goge, and a month after this in Ntuzuma they used a firearm in robbing Sibongile Dlamini of R140 000 cash. And that before this, in June they robbed Bongani Chamane of a rifle and pistol at Bridge City.

After Pillay postponed the matter Mkhize walked out of the dock, while Shangase was instructed by the State to remain behind. The State said that Shangase faced another matter, which was transferred from the Durban Magistrate’s Court, and he asked that this case also be postponed to the same date that he was due back in the Ntuzuma court. The charge sheet reflects that Shangase stands accused of murdering Shaheed Moodel on Brickfield Road in Overport in April last year.