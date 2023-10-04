Suspected vehicle thieves arrested in Toti

Durban – Four suspected car thieves were expected to appear in court after they were arrested in Amanzimtoti on Tuesday. ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that because of the recent theft of motor vehicles in the area, a joint operation was held consisting of members from ET Rapid Response TRT, Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO), and Amanzimtoti SAPS crime prevention.

“A suspicious vehicle with four occupants was monitored and intercepted,” Lokker said. “SAPS members searched the vehicle and the occupants, and found multiple car-breaking implements, implements usually used in the theft of motor vehicles, and false licence plates. “It is suspected that the vehicle was also involved in incidents in the Bluff and Malvern areas,” Lokker added.

He said that all four suspects were arrested and charged accordingly at Amanzimtoti SAPS. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Amanzimtoti police arrested four suspects after they were found in possession of housebreaking and car-breaking implements on Andrew Road in Amanzimtoti on Tuesday. “The suspects were due to appear in court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023,” Gwala said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, last month four suspects believed to be behind vehicle thefts in Durban were arrested after a high-speed chase in the Musgrave area. The arrests came after the eThekwini District Trio Task Team operationalised information about suspects who were alleged to be behind a string of vehicle thefts in Umbilo, Berea and Mayville areas. The suspects' vehicle was spotted on Vause Road in Musgrave by police who were working with private security. Upon noticing the presence of law enforcement, the suspects tried to evade arrest by fleeing at high speed, driving counter-traffic on Stephen Dlamini Road. The driver of the suspects' vehicle lost control of the vehicle and crashed outside Musgrave Centre.

Four suspects aged between 37 and 40 years old were arrested for fraud, possession of car-breaking implements and a signal jammer. Upon searching the suspects' vehicle, multiple car-breaking implements, computer boxes suspected to have been used to steal motor vehicles, and a 16-channel signal-jamming device used to disable tracking devices on stolen vehicles were recovered. The suspects' vehicle was also fitted with cloned number plates.