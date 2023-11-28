Suspects arrested for house robbery and rape to appear in court

Durban — Three suspects are expected to appear in court for a house robbery, kidnapping and rape in the Bellair policing area on Wednesday. Homeland Security SA said Bellair SAPS members called for help in apprehending several suspects wanted for a house robbery and rape.

Homeland Security SA said it is believed that the suspects went to a premises in Wakesleigh Road, produced two firearms and held people up inside the house. One suspect then proceeded to a room and forced two females to perform sexual acts on him. “Several houses in the following areas were searched in Mount Vernon, Hillary and Malvern. Three suspects were arrested and one firearm was recovered with 48 live rounds. The firearm is a Glock,” Homeland Security SA said. “Attempts to locate the last suspect were made to no avail.

“Suspects will be processed by detectives and information on the last suspect will be worked on,” Homeland Security SA said. Homeland Security SA added that role-players involved were Bellair SAPS, SAPS K9, Mzansi Securifire Tactical K9 member, Blue Security, Homeland Security SA, Fidelity SIU and dRK Tactical unit. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said charges of house robbery, kidnapping and rape are being investigated by Bellair SAPS after it was alleged that on November 26, 2023, four unknown armed men entered the house and held the occupants.

“The victims were robbed of their cellphones and sexually assaulted. Bellair police commenced their investigation from the date of the incident. Three suspects were arrested and were found in possession of a firearm with 48 rounds of ammunition,” Gwala said. “They are expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on November 29, 2023.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.