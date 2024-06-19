Suspects arrested with cash, cellphones and bank cards appear in court

Durban — Four suspects arrested with bank cards, identity documents, sim cards and cellphones have appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for possession of goods suspected to have been stolen. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Newlands arrested four suspects aged 28, 30 and 31 for possession of goods suspected to be stolen.

“The suspects were caught at the corner of Inanda Road and Joyce Road on June 14 and were found in possession of bank cards, identity documents, sim cards and cellphones,” Ngcobo said. “The suspects appeared before Durban Magistrate’s Court on June 18. The matter was remanded to June 20.” In a success report seen by this publication, Newlands SAPS, Metro Police and KZN VIP Security (KZN VIP Protection Services) conducted a disruptive operation.

During the operation, the Vehicle Control Point (VCP) was held on Inanda Road Newlands when a silver VW Polo with four men was stopped. “Upon searching the vehicle, a backpack was found with R20 140, 12 cellphones, nine Capitec bank cards, four ID cards, a list of personal banking information for Absa, Nedbank and Capitec and 10 new Vodacom and MTN sim cards,” the success report read. The suspects were taken to Newlands East SAPS for further processing and the detective on call was called and started a preliminary investigation.

"It was found that these suspects were linked to an armed robbery case that occurred in Inanda," the success report read. "Capitec Bank was also contacted and the investigating officer is awaiting feedback."