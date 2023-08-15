Suspects drop loaded AK-47 magazine while fleeing a Phoenix home

Durban — Suspects who allegedly attempted to commit a house robbery but were disturbed in the process dropped a loaded AK-47 magazine while fleeing the scene in Phoenix. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Phoenix police are investigating a case of attempted house housebreaking after an incident on Friday, August 11.

“It is alleged that unknown suspects tried to break into the house through the sliding door and the victim screamed for help and the suspects fled the scene,” Netshiunda said. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that AK-47 ammunition was recovered at the scene of the unsuccessful home invasion. Naidoo said that KZN VIP responded to the scene just after 4.30am on Friday morning in the Northcroft area, where eight armed suspects attempted to gain entry into the home.

He said that the suspects were armed with handguns and rifles, but fled after being disturbed by the sounds of multiple alarms going off for residents requesting assistance. “A fully loaded rifle magazine was recovered after one of the fleeing suspects dropped it,” Naidoo said. Suspects who were disturbed during an alleged house robbery attempt in Phoenix dropped a fully loaded AK-47 magazine when fleeing the scene. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services He said that the homeowners escaped unharmed but were traumatised by the incident.

“We are urging residents to be alert and vigilant at all times. Keep your alarm systems on. Remain active in street committee WhatsApp groups alerting of suspicious activities, etc.,” Naidoo said. Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Vishal Motilall said: “The rounds and magazine must have fingerprints… does the SAPS forensics department still function?” Bharath Mohanlall said: “It’s so important these days to get an alarm system for home and business.”