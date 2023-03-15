Suspects linked to mass shooting walk, one arrested again

Durban — Two men charged with being in possession of unlicensed firearms had the charges withdrawn against them in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday because of the outstanding ballistics report and statements. Njabulo Mchunu and Comfort Ngubo were each charged with possession of a firearm without a licence. Ngubo was allegedly found in possession of a 9mm pistol as well as 17 rounds of live ammunition. Both were out on R8 000 bail. Their co-accused, Nicolas Sphamandla Hadebe, 24, was shot dead at a house in Wyebank in August.

The men were suspected to be linked to a mass shooting in Savannah Park, Chatsworth, where seven people died. On the day of the alleged shooting, gunmen opened fire on the Siqhopholozi tuck shop, the shop’s owner Bhekumuzi Mzobe, his nephews Siboniso Mzobe and Sanele Khenisa, as well as Phumlani Mpithimpithi, Sphamandla Shezi, Siyakudumisa Mtshengu and a seventh person who died later in hospital. State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said that the case was on the roll for a decision on transfer from the district to the regional court by the regional court prosecutor. The men’s legal counsel, Mthokozisi Mazibuko, objected to the further remand for investigations.

Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson provisionally withdrew the charges. “Once the State has its house in order you can be subpoenaed back to court,” she said. No sooner had the two stepped out of the courtroom than Ngubo was arrested by the police. It’s not yet clear what Ngubo was being arrested for, though it is expected that he will makes his first appearance on Wednesday.