Suspects pistol whip motorist during hijacking

Durban — A hijacking victim sustained injuries to his head after he was pistol-whipped by armed suspects in Woodhurst, Chatsworth, recently. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that the company’s Chatsworth ambassador and PT Alarms Tactical officer responded after hijackers assaulted a victim and fled with his vehicle on Thursday night.

“On arrival, it was determined that a 40-year-old male was pistol-whipped during the hijacking ordeal and had sustained lacerations to his head,” Govindasamy said. He said that the PT Ambulance service was called out to help the victim whilst the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador and Tactical officer attempted to search for the stolen vehicle. “The victim was treated on scene and refused hospital transportation,” Govindasamy said.

A case was registered at the Chatsworth police station. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident, and said that Chatsworth police were investigating a case of carjacking following an incident that occurred along Capricorn Street, Woodhurst on January 4, 2024. He said that a man was driving his vehicle when he was allegedly approached by armed suspects who pointed a firearm at him and demanded the car keys. They allegedly instructed the victim to lie down and then drove off with his vehicle.

“Circumstances around the incident are being investigated and no arrests have been made yet,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, Sanlam Group CEO Tavaziva Madzinga said that according to the 2022/2023 Santam Insurance Barometer Report, South Africa is seeing a big shift in vehicle crime, with Santam’s Commercial and Personal Lines claims experience confirming a significant jump in high-value vehicle hijackings and thefts. MiWay Insurance Executive Head: Claims and Procurement, Youlon Naidoo, said hijackers were constantly attempting new tactics, so car owners also needed to be smarter and stay a step ahead by being constantly aware of their surroundings.