Suspended Premier’s Office staff accused of sowing division in Ingonyama Trust

Durban — King Misuzulu’s Office has accused two suspended officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Office of working for certain businessmen to destabilise the Ingonyama Trust Board by sowing division between the king and trust board chairperson Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela. This was after it emerged recently that there was a letter that was purportedly signed by the king notifying KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube about the king’s intention to replace Inkosi Mzimela with Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe.

The king’s spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu of Onkweni said the two officials who were seconded to the King’s Office by the Premier’s Office are now being used by “certain cabals to sow division” in the Trust and in the kingdom. He said the duo has since been suspended. Prince Africa said he had been made aware that the duo approached the king and said that Inkosi Mzimela was plotting to dethrone him, which was a lie. He said the two also suggested the name of Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe to take over as the trust board chairperson. He said the duo said that Tembe would agree with their “nefarious intentions” to capture the king and the trust.

Prince Africa said the king may have called Tembe under the false impression that Inkosi Mzimela was plotting against him. He said the king refused to sign Tembe’s appointment letter after finding out that the two officials had deceived him. “I can tell you right now that the king would not sign any letter dismissing Inkosi Mzimela because he now knows the truth. On Tuesday he refused to sign a letter that was brought by one of the two officials to get Inkosi Mzimela removed. So, their attempt to sow division in the trust and the kingdom has failed,” said Prince Africa. The prince said he advised the king not to believe what was said about Inkosi Mzimela because he knew the inkosi was fully behind the king and would not sell him out.

“Our investigations have revealed that Inkosi Mzimela’s sin was to refuse to sign a letter to approve the release of funds to purchase a certain mine, which angered this cabal that plotted to get him removed by going to the king to badmouth him.” Inkosi Tembe is a member of the Ingonyama Trust board and leader of the Tembe Tribal Council in Ngwavuma on the north-eastern border of KwaZulu-Natal with Mozambique. Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday, Inkosi Tembe confirmed that he has been offered the position by the king and has already accepted it. However, he said he had not received an official letter.

“Yes, it is true. The king called me and asked whether I could take the position. But it’s not official because there is no letter of appointment. “I think tomorrow (today) everything will be cleared after meeting Inkosi Mzimela to map out the way forward. I must emphasise that by accepting the position I do not have a problem or doubt Inkosi Mzimela’s capabilities, it is just that it was not easy to decline the king’s offer as the protocol dictates,” said Inkosi Tembe. The two suspended officials did not respond to requests for comment. Comments from the Premier’s Office will be added once received.