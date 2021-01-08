Suspended PSA deputy manager’s application struck off the court roll

DURBAN - THE urgent application by suspended Public Service Association (PSA) deputy general manager Tahir Maepa against the union's board of directors was struck off the court roll in the North Gauteng High Court again this week. The court found that the application was not urgent. But Maepa says this was no victory for the board of directors, as he was still determined to have the case heard in court. Maepa's legal team on Wednesday made an application seeking the consent of the Deputy Judge President to enrol the matter on the normal court roll. Maepa's urgent application in the same court to declare the PSA board of directors delinquent was struck off the court roll on December 22. Justice Nukicher declared the application was not urgent. The application was re-enrolled on the urgent court roll on December 23 for January, 5, but it was struck off again on basis that it was not urgent.

Acting Judge Minaar ordered that the applicant (Maepa) seek the consent of the Deputy Judge President to enrol the matter on the normal court roll.

"I have followed the directive of the court that the matter should be enrolled on the normal court roll. Getting the matter struck off the urgent court roll twice is not a victory for the PSA board of directors, but its because the court is of the view that it is no urgent. I will, however, have this case heard in court," he said.

Maepa wants members of the PSA board of directors, allegedly earning salaries from both PSA and the state, to pay back all the money they earned from the PSA coffers.

The 2017/ 2018 Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF report revealed that the representatives were paid over R11.5 million and trustees were paid travel fees, retainer fees and attendance fees.

Maepa, who is currently on suspension, is determined to have the disciplinary hearing against him not to be abandoned in order to clear his name.

He and two other managers; general manager Ivan Fredricks, and the now retired Eastern cape provincial manager Thami Makuzeni were suspended on January 15, 2020, after the board received a recommendation from Fundudzi Forensic Services, which was appointed to investigate the alleged appointment of Mafa Attorneys.

Their suspension was, according to the board, done to avoid interference with the investigation.

Maepa told the Daily News yesterday that his legal team was awaiting the date for his application to be heard.

PSA president Dr Lufuno Mulaudzi said Maepa has had the application struck off the urgent court roll before with costs.

"He seems to have a lot of money to spend on frivolous court applications. It is, however, his democratic right, enshrined in the country's constitution, to seek recourse in court. We want to assure our members that we are not going to be distracted from our core interest and those of our organisation,"said Mulaudzi.

In February last year, Maepa and Makuzeni filed papers, asking the court to nullify their suspension.

They argued that the PSA board of directors had no powers to suspend them.

In August, Maepa was reinstated before the case could be heard, only to be placed on suspension for misconduct for allegedly making comments on social media and for attending a structure meeting while on leave.

