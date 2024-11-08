Swift recovery: stolen Volkswagen Polo tracked in Durban

Durban — In a collaborative effort earlier this week, Marshall Security and Cartrack recovered a Volkswagen Polo stolen in Morningside, Durban. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said the successful operation underscores the company’s commitment to community safety and its dedication to swiftly locating and securing stolen property.

On Tuesday afternoon, Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team received an activation request from Cartrack to help in tracking a dark blue Volkswagen Polo, reportedly stolen from the Morningside area. Powell said that in a quick response, their team collaborated with the tracking service to pinpoint the vehicle’s last known location. “Our Special Operations Team proceeded to Avoca Hills, where the car was last detected.

“Within minutes, the vehicle was found abandoned, a rapid recovery made possible through coordinated efforts with tracking resources by members of our Special Operations Team, Cartrack ground team and Greenwood Park Trio Crimes Unit,” Powell said. In a swift operation, Marshall Security collaborates with Cartrack to recover a stolen vehicle, reinforcing the importance of community vigilance. | Marshall Security He said the vehicle was taken to Greenwood Park SAPS for further legal processing and investigation. “Marshall Security encourages all residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity promptly to help prevent incidents like these. Working together, we can build a safer environment for everyone,” added Powell.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, on Monday, Marshall Security tracked down a Hyundai Venue reportedly stolen during a housebreaking in the Chatsworth area. A plan was set in motion when the vehicle was seen on the N2 northbound, passing Umgeni Road. Powell said that after a high-speed chase from the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive through to the Umdloti off-ramp, the vehicle crashed after the suspect lost control and collided with the barriers. The lone suspect was arrested.